Auburn community outraged murder suspect, out on bond, allegedly kills again

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - News 3 is digging deeper into community outrage in Auburn, as a man out on bond for a 2017 murder in Auburn is arrested again for killing a Tuskegee man at Woodland Hills Apartment complex on North Donahue.

Prosecutors and investigators say they are frustrated too, however, at the end of the day in America a person is innocent until proven guilty and most defendants have a right to make bond.

26-year-old Demetrious Newell Jr. of Cusseta, is suspected of firing a fatal bullets yet again in the city of Auburn. In July of 2017- Auburn police arrested Newell for the shooting death of Anthony Davis of Auburn. Fast forward a year later, Newell is out of jail on a $150,000 bond awaiting his murder trial, when police say he shot and killed 23-year-old Omar Torbert of Tuskegee on August 18th at Woodland Hills Apartments.

News 3 also learned Newell was indicted for murder in Chambers County, 2015. Those charges were dropped

When the mother of shooting victim Anthony Davis heard her son's suspected killer was arrested in another murder, she posted on social media, "The State of Alabama needs to revisit legislation. We have too many murderers running around in the free world, blending in."

Prosecutors and police share her frustration.

"The system we are under involves the Constitution. Whoever gets arrested for a crime is entitled to a bond, with the exception of capital murder. In this particular case he was afforded under the law to get a bond and the bond was set at the max it could be under the law and he made it," explained Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

"It's disappointing when we see someone out on bond for a serious crime turn around and commit another serious crime. Unfortunately, it's rare a bond can be denied," shared Auburn Police, Chief Paul Register.

Newell's bond in the 2017 murder is now revoked in light of his most recent murder arrest.

"He has shown he can't behave himself out on bond and follow the conditions of his bond. His bond is revoked, and he will remain in jail until his case is heard," said Hughes.

Hughes says his priority is protecting the public. He is working closely with investigators and when necessary using provisions in the law, asking for bonds outside the guidelines.

'But to get that we have to have some reason for asking that. We can't just ask for the sake of asking," shared Hughes.

Hughes is also asking for ankle monitors to keep track of many defendants out on bond awaiting their day in court.

"We have revoked bond because they are not abiding by the conditions of their ankle monitoring or not keeping it charged," Hughes stated.

Hughes says if outraged citizens believe bond guidelines should be re-considered, they should call their lawmakers.

"Our laws are affixed, and it would be up to state legislators to change. So, if someone feels passionate enough about any law, they need to let their legislatures know," said Hughes.

Newell is not a suspect in the shooting death of 36-year-old Dominique Key of Auburn who was also killed in this Auburn apartment shooting over the weekend. A 61-year-old woman was injured as well. Police believe the man Newell allegedly shot and killed is responsible for at least one of those shootings.