Auburn conjoined commencement ceremonies postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns

by: Phil Pinarski

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University has announced that it’s commencement ceremony that would recognize both the spring and summer graduates has been postponed indefinitely due to growing coronavirus concerns.

The ceremonies were scheduled to take place Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 after the initial May 2-4 ceremony for graduates was canceled. The cancellation comes as the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced the state has seen over 79,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March.

While the ceremonies have been canceled, the university did say they would “welcome and celebrate graduates and guests who have already planned to travel to Auburn for the Aug. 8 weekend.

AU says that campus buildings will be open and academic deans will be available to meet and greet families and graduates.

