Auburn fans react to PETA’s renewed call to retire live animal mascots

New Orleans, LA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns appearance in Tuesday’s Sugar Bowl is attracting the attention of animal rights group PETA. A pre-game incident between Uga and Bevo, the university’s animal mascots, has PETA renewing their call to ban live mascots in athletics. Back in 2011, PETA focused in on Auburn University after a pre-game incident involving its eagle mascot.



Tuesday’s unexpected pre-game incident between Texas Longhorn mascot Bevo and Georgia bulldog Uga almost got as much attention as the football game. Cameras were rolling when Bevo broke through his barricade and appeared to charge Uga. At least one onlooker tripped, scrambling to get away. The steer, bulldog, and humans are all okay.

PETA is calling it a “near-tragedy” and is asking both teams to get rid of their live mascots.

“The frightening near-tragedy is yet another example of the reason most colleges and professional sports teams retired their live-animal mascots decades ago-and the handful who haven’t yet should quickly follow suit,” said PETA reps.



In 2011 PETA called for AU to retire the pre-game eagle flights when Spirit flew into a window at the stadium. The Auburn fans we spoke with say the tradition is here to stay.

“I think it’s terrible our eagle flying is my favorite part of the game,” said Bubba Bowling.



Bowling says Auburn University treats its War Eagle mascots exceptionally well and adds most are birds of prey who were injured and unable to survive in the wild.



“I am totally against PETA trying to get involved and go after our live mascot. If we lost the eagle flight it would be devastating to many Auburn fans,” explained Brad Donnelly.

Donnelly says Auburn University’s War Eagles provide an opportunity to engage fans, promote wildlife conservation and bird of prey education.

“I appreciate what they are saying, but I think it’s a good tradition,” said Courtney Whitham.

PETA argues animals should not be used for entertainment and held in captivity when they are only released for events and public appearances that can be confusing and frightening for the animals.

News 3 has reached out to both University of Georgia and Auburn University for a statement on PETA’s request. We we will let you know what they say.