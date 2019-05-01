Auburn firefighters climbing 3 World Trade Center honoring 9/11 heroes
Auburn firefighters climbing 3 World...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - This weekend hundreds of first responders are gathering in New York City for the 5th annual New York City Memorial Stair Climb. The event honors first responders who died heroes trying to save others during the 9/11 attacks as well as the hundreds more who have been killed since that day due to 9/11 related illnesses.
The event has a special connection to Auburn because it was co-founded by a former Auburn Student Firefighter and Auburn University graduate, Chris Barber. Barber now works for the FDNY with John Mills. Mills' father was killed in the attacks on 9/11/01, and the two men began the event in 2015 as a way of honoring victims and their families.
Attending this year from Auburn Fire is Tim Henry, Lt. Bart Rumsey, and Battalion Chief Josh Datnoff. A firefighter from Vestavia Hills FD, Trussville FD, and Washington D.C will also attend. The men began their fire service career at Auburn Fire Division while attending college along with Barber. The fighters will join nearly 400 more first responders in New York City to climb 80 floors of 3 World Trade Center.
Auburn Batallion Chief Josh Datnoff carries pictures of two fallen New York City Fire Fighters with him from previous memorial climbs. The honor tags are given to each participant in the New York City Memorial Stair Climb to take to the top.
"This is Hector Tirado Jr. He was a firefighter on Engine Company 23, and he was killed on 911," explains Datnoff. "We are climbing for them. As you go up each floor, you will see four or five pictures of firefighters killed on 9/11. When you are climbing, and you think you can't climb because your muscles are fatigued, you look up and see those pictures of Firemen that went up and unfortunately never came down."
400 first responders will climb in full gear in memory of the 343 New York Firefighters, 37 Port Authority Police Officers and 23 New York Police officers killed on 9/11 as well as the hundreds of first responders who continue to die from 9/11 related illnesses.
Auburn firefighter Tim Henry will listen to the heartbreaking 9-11 dispatch calls during his second climb.
"I know it will never put me there, and I'll never experience what they went through, but I get chills thinking about what they went through," explained Henry.
Since 2015, the climb has raised $250,000 for a variety of 911 charities focused on helping first responders. The event has also forged a bond with first responders all over the world who gather each May to remember the fallen.
Click HERE to donate to this year's cause: A Soldier's Journey Home
"It's something that will be in our hearts, and we will carry that with us inside for the rest of our lives," said Datnoff.
Georgia News
-
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen
An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce has created a project for the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.Read More »
-
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »