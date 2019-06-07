Auburn Firefighters save kitten from storm drain, impressing local children Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - #INSPIRED: Auburn Firefighters save kitty from storm drain, impressing youngsters who eagerly watch rescue operation while eating cookies



Wednesday, in the Solamere neighborhood, a kitty named "May May" was heard meowing by her humans in a storm drain. May May had been missing for a few days and the owners tell News 3 they had no idea how get her out. Auburn Fire came to the rescue and even turned the cat rescue into a "confined area" training exercise. Youngsters sat on the hot pavement eating cookies, watching first responders act with kindness to rescue a helpless kitty.



What a beautiful teaching moment - in so many ways - for these kiddos.



Thanks Auburn Fire, for all y'all do!