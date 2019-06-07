Auburn Firefighters save kitten from storm drain, impressing local children
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - #INSPIRED: Auburn Firefighters save kitty from storm drain, impressing youngsters who eagerly watch rescue operation while eating cookies
Wednesday, in the Solamere neighborhood, a kitty named "May May" was heard meowing by her humans in a storm drain. May May had been missing for a few days and the owners tell News 3 they had no idea how get her out. Auburn Fire came to the rescue and even turned the cat rescue into a "confined area" training exercise. Youngsters sat on the hot pavement eating cookies, watching first responders act with kindness to rescue a helpless kitty.
What a beautiful teaching moment - in so many ways - for these kiddos.
Thanks Auburn Fire, for all y'all do!
