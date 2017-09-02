Auburn football to score touchdowns both on and off the field

AUBURN, Ala. — Saturday will be the first chance for Auburn fans to see the 2017 rendition of their Auburn Tigers when they host Georgia Southern.

While fans are excited to see the product on the field, the area economy is excited for the season as well.

In 2016, the city averaged more than $3 million a month in sales tax revenue, but during football season, that number can increase by at least 15%. The city said it also depends on the opponents coming into town and how Auburn is doing at the time.

Last season, area hotels brought in nearly $7.5 million in revenue, which was more than a $1 million increase from 2015.Since 2004, hotel revenue has increased each year. Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau President John Wild said that Auburn football is critical to the area economy.

“If you took it away, this would be a very, very quiet weekend,” Wild said. “While we say sometimes there is competition for peoples schedules in going off to the beach, or the last holiday weekend of the year. If we did not have this, I dare say we’d be doing about a tenth of the business that we normally do on a football weekend.”

David Bancroft, the owner and chef of Acre said that during the restaurant sees almost double the amount of business during football season, while still providing top-notch service.

“Football season is like Fourth of July at the beach over and over,” Bancroft said. “Eight home games, eight times. Especially in a winning season. Tourism is at an all-time high. Tourism is great. Everybody gets to branch out their brand to people traveling from out of town. It helps our brands travel out of the SEC into other states.”