Sunisa Lee, of the United States, reacts after getting her score on the floor performs on the during the artistic gymnastics women’s all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn University women’s gymnastics team celebrated Auburn commit Suni Lee’s all-around gold medal by rolling the legendary, ‘Toomer’s Corner’ on Thursday night.

Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee became the fifth American woman to win the gold medal in the All-Around event, according to the Associated Press.

Lee is set to attend Auburn University in fall 2021.