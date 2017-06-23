Auburn High School history teacher wins state award

AUBURN, Ala.- Doctor Blake Busbin has been a teacher at Auburn High School for 10 years. He started teaching AP Government, but has been teaching AP U.S. History for the past five years.

On Thursday, he learned he was the recipient of the 2017 Alabama History Teacher of the Year. The award is presented each year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American History education.

Doctor Busbin was nominated by a panel of teachers, administrators and scholars from the state.

In his time at Auburn High School, Dr. Busbin has created the Auburn High School Veterans Project, a project where students have interviewed close to 300 veterans for the Library of Congress.

“This award really means a lot to me in terms of the adventure we’ve been on,” Dr. Busbin said. “The students and I have been working on this project for a few years, and it’s great to have the recognition, but more importantly, I think it’s recognition that we’ve been on an amazing journey together, and we’re looking forward to even more to come.”

He went onto add that this award is a community award, and it is made possible by the great teamwork of Auburn City Schools.

One winner is chosen from each state, District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. Territories. Since Dr. Busbin won the award, he is in the running for the $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award.