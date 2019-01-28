Auburn man facing aggravated child abuse for allegedly critically injuring two-year-old

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A two-year-old child remains in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital as police arrest the man living with the child’s mother for aggravated child abuse.

Auburn police say on January 25, 2019, they arrested Fredricus Rydell Johnson, age 24, from Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated child abuse.

Law Enforcement was notified after the two-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, and subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of injuries. Medical professionals considered her injuries to be suspicious and consistent with abuse.

Further investigation confirmed the cause of the victim’s injuries to be intentional. Johnson, who resides at the residence with the child’s mother in the 1100 block of Northwood Drive in Auburn, was developed as a suspect. He was the sole caregiver for the victim during the time of the injury. He was located during a search of the residence, taken into custody and later charged with aggravated child abuse.

The two-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, and the case remains under investigation by Auburn Police and the Lee County Department of Human Resources. Johnson was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where his bond was set at $30,000. However, he is being held without bond pending a 48/72 hour hearing.

Photo attached:

Johnson