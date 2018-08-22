Auburn man pleads guilty to security and wire fraud

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) - The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin, Sr., announced the charges for an Auburn man in a security fraud case.

Franklin Sr. announced that 42-year-old Kyle Geoffrey Sandler pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud on Wednesday.

The news release from the Alabama Department of justice says the charges stemmed from Sandler soliciting and accepting over $1.8 million dollars from more than 50 investors in a scheme to defraud them.

Authorities say Sandler faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on each count of wire fraud and securities fraud, and a fine of not more than $5,000,000 on securities fraud.

According to court records, from 2015 through 2016, Sandler founded and managed The Roundhouse LLC (Roundhouse), based in Lee County, Alabama. Throughout the Auburn and Opelika communities, Sandler advertised that Roundhouse was a business incubator company that helped develop new and startup companies by providing services such as venture capital, office space, 1-gigabit internet and management training.

Authorities say during the course of business, Sandler made numerous misrepresentations and failed to share important information about his past. For example, he held himself out as a successful entrepreneur and former employee of Google, which, according to Sandler, paid him millions of dollars for his work during the time he worked there. Investors, relying on Sandler’s represented experience and expertise, turned over approximately $1.8 million dollars in investment funds to be used to further the business of Roundhouse.

However, Sandler never actually worked for Google and he was using the investor funds for personal expenses such as childcare services, rent payments, purchases of automobiles and other personal needs.

The news release says that in exchange for the fraudulently obtained investments, Sandler issued stock in Roundhouse and oversold the equity by approximately one hundred percent. Further, Sandler had prior felony convictions based on fraudulent conduct. He was required by law to disclose these prior felonies to potential investors.