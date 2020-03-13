Auburn Mayor Ron Anders gives statement on coronavirus

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Mayor Ron Anders provided an update on the city’s plans and preparedness to deal with the coronavirus on Thursday. Anders released a video on the city’s eNotifier site.

Anders said so far there on no cases of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, in the state of Alabama. City officials will continue closely monitoring the situation for new information on the virus, according to Anders.

Anders encouraged good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus. He also encouraged people to continue to shop a local Auburn retailers.

Here is the entire statement from Auburn Mayor Ron Anders: