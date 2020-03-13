Auburn Mayor Ron Anders gives statement on coronavirus

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Mayor Ron Anders provided an update on the city’s plans and preparedness to deal with the coronavirus on Thursday. Anders released a video on the city’s eNotifier site.
Anders said so far there on no cases of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, in the state of Alabama. City officials will continue closely monitoring the situation for new information on the virus, according to Anders.
Anders encouraged good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus. He also encouraged people to continue to shop a local Auburn retailers.
Here is the entire statement from Auburn Mayor Ron Anders:
“This is Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, and I just wanted to take a moment to talk with you about the COVID-19 or coronavirus situation as it relates to Auburn. As this statement is issued, we’re still not aware of any cases in Alabama. We now know that Auburn University plans to transition to remote instruction, rather than classroom instruction, after spring break until at least April 10. We continue to partner and share information with local, state and regional resources including the Alabama Department of Public Health, the East Alabama Medical Center, Auburn City Schools and Auburn University.
Of course, the most important thing for all of us is to be measured and intentional in monitoring news and information on the virus, in maintaining good hygiene as we wash our hands and keep our surroundings clean and in avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
I invite you to go to auburnalabama.org/coronavirus for more information and for links to other local and regional resources. The City of Auburn has a longstanding business continuity plan to ensure that we’re ready to maintain city services in any scenario from weather disaster to pandemic. We have a task force in place with departments collaborating and evaluating the situation. The City staff is here to continue to serve the community through our 911 and public safety services as well as water and sewer services, trash collection, road and infrastructure maintenance and more. Please keep an eye on auburnalabama.org, @CityofAuburnAL on social media and our eNotifier texts and emails for information on city programs and public meetings.
We encourage you to continue shopping locally, at your discretion. Our local businesses are still open, and they will decide how best to respond to this situation for their business, their staff and their customers. So keep your hands clean, your heads clear and your spirits calm. As always, we’re in this together as the Auburn community. “