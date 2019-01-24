Auburn officer suffers minor injury during police chase on Auburn University campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) An Auburn police officer suffered a minor injury taking a suspect while taking a suspect into custody after a foot chase on Auburn University’s campus.

Police tell News 3 around 10:00 this morning, January 24th, an APD officer on routine patrol attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Mell Street near Spindle Hall on the AU campus. The vehicle stopped after a brief pursuit, the driver, a 25-year-old male from Macon County attempted to flee on foot. He was contacted by officers, resisted arrest, resulting in a Taser being deployed.

An Auburn police officer suffered a minor injury to his leg and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

The suspect was taken into custody near Haley Center and placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant. He is also being charged with attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 26-year-old female from Tuskegee, remained in the vehicle and was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

