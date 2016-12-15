Auburn Opelika economy makes national headlines

AUBURN-OPELIKA, Ala. – Recently, the Auburn-Opelika economy made the Wall Street Journal for its resiliency. They cited the resiliency to the fact that Auburn University attracts investment and is able to train residents in the areas of manufacturing and technology.

Phillip Dunlap is the Director of Economic Development for the city. He said the recognition the area received is fantastic, but added that there is more to the story than the university.

Dunlap came to Auburn in 1984, and said things were much different then compared to now.

“Auburn had four companies, four manufacturing operations that employed 825 people,” Dunlap said. “That was it. Our population was 28,471. I still remember those numbers.”

He went on to add that Opelika had a population of 25,023 people and had almost 9,000 to 10,000 jobs of that nature, which were concentrated in Uniroyal, Ampex and Diversified Products, all of which are gone.

Dunlap said Auburn decided to put together a professional recruitment program together with an aggressive strategy to diversify the economy through recruiting technology based, value added manufacturing.

“Our goal was to hit a series of singles,” Dunlap said. “We get a hit, then get another hit and go to second, get another hit and go to third, to use a baseball analogy. We’re going after small to mid size companies that have the chance to expand. We weren’t trying to get 1,000 jobs. We saw what happened when you have as big plant that closes. We didn’t want to be held captive to one big, large company.”

The article reported that according to the Brookings Institution, Lee County has added 14,000 new jobs since 2001, which is five times the growth rate in the country.

In Auburn, there are more than 70 companies in the city’s technology parks that employ more than 6,000 people. Dunlap estimates that by the year 2020, 6,800 to 7,000 people will be employed. He adds that on average, three to five companies currently located in Auburn expand each year.

Dunlap added that the industrial base in the city has a payroll in excess of $225 million. In 1984, the total payroll for the industrial sector was $18 million. In 1994, it grew to $20 million. When folks receive that money, it is spent in Auburn, Opelika and the rest of East Alabama.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said that in the past 10 years, the city has added 3,000 new, high-paying jobs which makes more than a $1 billion capital investment on the city, but when Tiger Town, downtown, more than 2,000 single-family homes are factored in, it climbs to a $2 billion investment.

Mayor Fuller added that the city’s best days are ahead of them.

“With what we have with Gig City, with what’s going on with residential development, retail development, what’s going on with new expanded industry, I think our future is very, very bright,” Mayor Fuller said. “I’m not just talking about next month or next year, I’m talking about five and 10 years from now. It’s a great place to be.”