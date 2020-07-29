Auburn Police arrest Pleasant Grove man on sexual abuse charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Pleasant Grove man on sexual abuse charges.

On Wednesday, Toney Terrell Robinson, age 23, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse first degree.

Robinson’s arrest stems from an investigation that began in 2019, in which a complaint was filed by an aquaintance of Robinson alleging sexual abuse.

Evidence gathered during the investigation was submitted to a Grand Jury, with it finding the evidence sufficient enough to bring charges against Robinson.

Robinson is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

