Auburn police arrest suspect in double homicide case

AUBURN, AL - UPDATE 08/23/2018

Auburn Police arrested a suspect in a double homicide case.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Demetrious A. Newell Jr, from Cusseta. They charged him with one count of murder.

Police say the arrest stems from the investigation into the shooting death of 36-year-old Dominique Oneil Key and 23-year-old Omar Trenton Torbert from Tuskegee, that occurred at an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Donahue Drive on Saturday morning, Aug. 18.

Thus far, police say the investigation has identified Newell as being responsible for the death of Omar Trenton Torbert; the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Police believe Torbert is responsible for shooting Key and/or the 61-year-old female who received minor injuries. They have yet to specify exactly who they believe Torbert shot. At the time of the shooting, Newell was out on bond for a previous murder wherein the Auburn Police Division charged him in the July 30th, 2017 shooting death of Anthony Jamal Davis of Auburn. Newell's bond was revoked and he remains in custody. Newell Jr. was transported to the Lee County Jail where his bond was set at $150,000. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.

UPDATE:

The adult male previously mentioned as having life-threatening injuries succumbed to his injuries at 7:04 am; his identity has not been confirmed.

Police say the 61-year-old female is being treated and released.

Police say the case remains under investigation but it appears that at least one of the victims was shot by the male who was transported and later died at East Alabama Medical Center.

ORIGINAL STORY

Auburn police responded to a call about shots fired in the 800 block of N. Donahue Dr. pm Saturday, Aug. 18 around 3:45 a.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, officers found three individuals that had been injured at a single apartment.

Police say one adult female was suffering from a minor injury. An adult male subject suffered a life-threatening injury. An additional adult male was deceased at the time of arrival.

Police say all injuries were the result of gunshot wounds. The two injured subjects were transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment, where the male remains in critical condition.