Auburn Police arrest two Opelika teens, charge them with multiple felonies

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested two teens from Opelika in connection to multiple felony charges.

Police say the juveniles, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested on Jan. 5 following a brief pursuit on foot.

The arrests stem from a call about a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of Wild Ginger Lane.

At the scene, officers recovered several stolen items including a handgun and vehicle.

Police were also able to identify the teens as suspects in the theft of an automobile that occurred in the 1700 block of Opelika Road on Dec. 15-16. The teens were identified as suspects in multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred around the same time, according to police.

Additionally, they are supsects in several incidents being investigated by the Opelika Police Department.

The teens have been charged with two counts of Auto Burglary, two counts of Theft of Property 4th Degree, Theft of Property 1st Degree for the stolen vehicle, and Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.

They were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center where they remain pending a detention hearing.

Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation is ongoing by the Auburn Police Division and Opelika Police Department.