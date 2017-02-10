Auburn Police Division investigating a recent surge in theft from unlocked vehicles

AUBURN, Ala.- Since January, the Auburn Police Department said that at least eight neighborhoods in the city have experienced theft from unlocked from unlocked vehicles.

Chief Paul Register said that items such as firearms, currency and electronics have been reported stolen. They are asking that the public locks their cars, as well as not leaving any valuables in the car.

“It’s an increasing problem throughout the country,” Chief Register said. “It’s something we want to bring attention to. We take that just as seriously as we do going in someone’s home or stealing from someone’s business. Going in someone’s vehicle, we take that very seriously, and we plan to make examples of those who are doing it.”

Auburn Police said the thefts are taking place mainly in large residential areas at night, and that the thefts have almost been exclusively fro unlocked vehicles. They added that they will be providing extra patrols to these areas, as well as ones that could be affected.

They are asking the public in reporting any suspicious activity to them by calling the non-emergency line at 334-501-3100 or 911 in an emergency.

“No information is bad information,” Chief Register said. “Any citizen that sees anything unusual, anyone suspicious or something that just doesn’t quite feel right, call us, and we’ll always be there.”‘