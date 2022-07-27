AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have cleared the Nursing building on Auburn University’s campus and said It is safe to resume normal activity.

This after students, faculty, and staff at Auburn University were made aware via an Auburn University Alert that police were investigating a reported bomb threat at Nursing Building.

The AU alert was issued Wednesday afternoon around noon and urged those on campus to stay clear of the area until given all clear, which happened about 30 minutes later. You are still asked to report suspicious items/activity to the police.