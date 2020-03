AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- Auburn Police need your help finding a suspect wanted for felony mischief.

Investigators say a man intentionally damaged a digital ordering screen on a kiosk inside a restaurant in the 200-block of West Magnolia Avenue on February 22. Police say it caused several thousand dollars in damage.

Officers released a surveillance picture of the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Auburn Police, (334)-01-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391