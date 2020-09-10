Auburn Police release video in missing teen case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department continues to search for a missing teen who was last seen earlier this month.

Thomas A. Green, age 18, was last seen by a friend early Saturday morning on Sept. 5 and reported missing the next day. Green was last seen in the area of Foster Street.

Thursday police released video of Green captured by surveillance cameras at a convenience store located at located in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. In the video (which has been looped) Green can be seen walking up to the entrance of the store, and then walking away when he realizes the store is closed.

On Wednesday, WRBL News 3 spoke to Green’s family. They are very concerned for his safety. His sister, Tometha Barris, says it’s not like her brother to vanish. “We are very worried I can’t even get my words together; my mom is very emotional. To see the hurt in my grandmothers’ voice, it hurts my heart,” said Barris.

The investigation into Thomas A. Green’s disappearance is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.