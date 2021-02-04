Auburn Police respond to shots fired call at Murphy USA on S College Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have responded to a shots fired call at a Murphy USA on South College Street in Auburn.

The incident happened Thursday night around or after 7:00 p.m. The Murphy USA is located at 1717 S College Street near a Walmart store.

Police tape has been put up around the gas station and several evidence markers can been seen on the ground.

An ambulance was seen leaving the gas station but no currently there is no information on injuries in the incident.

