 

Auburn Police respond to shots fired call at Murphy USA on S College Street

Local News

by: WRBL News 3

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have responded to a shots fired call at a Murphy USA on South College Street in Auburn.

The incident happened Thursday night around or after 7:00 p.m. The Murphy USA is located at 1717 S College Street near a Walmart store.

Police tape has been put up around the gas station and several evidence markers can been seen on the ground.

An ambulance was seen leaving the gas station but no currently there is no information on injuries in the incident.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

