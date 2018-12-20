Auburn police say man who shot himself now faces attempted murder charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man who Auburn police say shot himself back in November during an argument with a woman is now facing attempted murder charges in the same shooting.

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, the Auburn Police Division arrested Dandre L. Brunson, 27 years old, from Montgomery, Alabama, for Attempted Murder.

The arrest is a result of an incident on Nov. 13, 2018, when Auburn Police responded to the 300 block of Webster Road about a complaint of shots being fired inside a residence. Responding officers discovered Dandre L. Brunson suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was immediately transported to Piedmont Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation determined Brunson fired several times at a female acquaintance before shooting himself. The female victim was not injured. Brunson received treatment before eventually being released from the hospital in satisfactory condition.

Upon his release from the hospital, Brunson was arrested for attempt to commit murder and was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he will be eligible for a $75,000 bond.