AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Sabrina Dennis.

According to police, Dennis, age 19, was last seen on Jan. 19, 2022.

Dennis is 5’6″ tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Police said Dennis was last seen wearing a work uniform.

Anyone with information about Sabrina Dennis should call the Auburn Police Department non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.