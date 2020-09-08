Auburn Police searching for missing man

(Thomas Green)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas A. Green.

Green, age 18, was reported missing to Auburn Police on Sunday. Police say he was last seen by a friend early Saturday morning.

According to police, at this time there is no evidence indicating foul play in Green’s disappearance, however police say the investigation into his disappearance will continue until he has been located.

Green is described as 5’6″ tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants, red and black sneakers, and a dark colored hoodie type shirt.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is being asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100

