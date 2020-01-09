Auburn Police seek public assistance in locating theft suspect

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public to help them find a Lanett woman suspected of First Degree Theft of Property.

Police say a felony warrant has been obtained for Victoria Deloach Morris, 43, in connection to an investigation of an internal theft that happened at a business in the 1600 block of E. University Drive.

Morris is describe as a white female, 5’3″, weighing 190 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts calls the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency line at 334-501-3100.