Auburn Police: Two Phenix City males injured in shooting on Shelton Mill Road

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say that two Phenix City, Ala. residents were injured in a shooting on Shelton Mill Road in the early morning hours on Oct. 18.

Police say around 1:22 a.m., they received a call about a shooting on Shelton Mill Road. Officers made contact with two vehicles in the parking lot of a convenience store on East University Drive and found the two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.

The two victims, a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old male from Phenix City, were taken to East Alabama Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center, respectively, for treatment, according to police. Both victims were treated and released on Oct. 18.

As police investigated the incident, they discovered it was related to a previous altercation with a known acquaintance of the victims, who is now considered a person of interest in the ongoing case.

The name and description of the person of interest has not been released at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or call the secret witness line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

