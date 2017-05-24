Auburn professor creates staph-proof bandage

AUBURN, Ala. — A year and a half of work by Professor Emeritus, Dave Worley and his team has finally paid off. Their work led to the creation of a staph-resistant, cost-effective bandage.

The process works by taking a piece of gauze and submerging it in the solution comprised of alcohol, N-halamine compound that contains chlorine. Once the alcohol on the gauze evaporates, the solid bacteria still on the gauze stick to it.

“We’ve been able to take a compound, which holds chlorine, chlorine of course being the substance that kills bacteria in water,” Worley said. “We’ve been able to anchor this chlorine to a compound which we can embed into the fibers of a wound dressing.”

Worley said these bandages can be made for less than a dollar compared to similar bandages that contain silver, which cost $500 each.

The project was funded by the university’s LAUNCH program which helps faculty move their ideas closer to commercialization. He said the next step is to see if a company will license the technology or create a start-up company.

“It works just as we hoped it would, and we think this is going to be a help for mankind,” Worley said.