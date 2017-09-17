Auburn quarterback Sean White released from jail following a public intoxication arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala.- Sean White, Auburn’s backup quarterback, was released from jail Sunday morning following a  public intoxication arrest.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms White was released around 10:45 this morning from the Lee County Detention Facility.

According to Auburn Assistant Police Chief Will Mathews, police arrested the 21 year old at 2:45 a.m. near the 100 Block of North Ross Street.

White was booked into the jail after 3 a.m. where he was held on a $500 bond.

Auburn Athletics provided the following statement regarding the arrest:

“Coach Malzahn is aware of the situation. He is gathering all of the facts and will handle this appropriately.”

White is the second-string quarterback and was just returning to the team from a suspension for reasons Auburn Athletics has not disclosed.

White has a court date scheduled for November 30.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss