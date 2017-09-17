Auburn quarterback Sean White released from jail following a public intoxication arrest

AUBURN, Ala.- Sean White, Auburn’s backup quarterback, was released from jail Sunday morning following a public intoxication arrest.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms White was released around 10:45 this morning from the Lee County Detention Facility.

According to Auburn Assistant Police Chief Will Mathews, police arrested the 21 year old at 2:45 a.m. near the 100 Block of North Ross Street.

White was booked into the jail after 3 a.m. where he was held on a $500 bond.

Auburn Athletics provided the following statement regarding the arrest:

“Coach Malzahn is aware of the situation. He is gathering all of the facts and will handle this appropriately.”

White is the second-string quarterback and was just returning to the team from a suspension for reasons Auburn Athletics has not disclosed.

White has a court date scheduled for November 30.