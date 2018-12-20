Auburn restaurant offers Smiths Station’s ‘good deed’ family free dining for a year

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn restaurant is thanking a Smiths Station family with a free family dinner once a week for an entire year after seeing News 3’s story about their good deed.

The family, who wishes to remain out of the public eye, located a bank bag containing a lot of money near Smiths Station’s public park and turned it into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jay Jones was so inspired by the family’s honesty he shared the story with News 3: Smiths Station family inspires sheriff after finding lost bag stuffed with cash. Sheriff Jones won’t say how much money is in the bag for identification purposes, but it’s a lot.

Pat O’Neal with Ole Times Country Buffet was impressed too. So, O’Neal is offering to treat the family of four to a free meal once a week for an entire year at his Auburn Mall restaurant. Sheriff Jay Jones is appreciative of the gesture and is letting the family know of O’Neal’s offer.

Sheriff Jones says the husband and wife have two young children and could have really used this money to help them out. However, they never hesitated about doing the right thing, knowing this amount of cash would be greatly missed by someone.

“You know you always hear about why you should do the right thing, but it doesn’t always happen. In this particular instance, they did exactly the right thing. It’s all about character, and this family has it in loads, and I just think people should know about it,” Sheriff Jay Jones told News 3.

Sheriff Jones says on Monday, December 19th, while driving near Smiths Station Park on Lee Road 242, a husband and his wife along with their two young children discovered a bank bag full of cash.

“We are talking well over a few hundred dollars contained in that bag. This man’s first thought was somebody is missing this money, and they need to get it back. Due to his character and his family’s honesty, his first thought was returning it to the owner,” explained Sheriff Jay Jones.

Sheriff Jay Jones believes the young family could have really used the money but chose to do the right thing despite their circumstances. The sheriff says in his 40-year law enforcement career he’s seen the worst things one human can do to another. He says it’s refreshing when he sees the best in action.

“Every now and then you see the best in people and I would offer this is one of those ‘every now and then” when you see the best,” said Sheriff Jones.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared the lost money in a social media post and awaited the owners claim. Sheriff Jones is hoping maybe the Smiths Station family who turned it in will receive a small reward when the money is reunited with its owner.

For now, Sheriff Jay Jones wants the family to know they’ve inspired him, his deputies and now through this story, hopefully, a community. He’s also pleased to see Ole Times Country Buffett do something nice for the family.

“It’s just a nice event and a nice story. I think they deserve some recognition for it,” said Jones.

Sheriff Jones tells News 3 so far the money has not been claimed.