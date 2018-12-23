Auburn teen uses 60,000 lights creating phenomenal Christmas display

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Families are driving from all over East Alabama to a neighborhood in Auburn, to check out a phenomenal Christmas light and spectacular musical show created by a Lee Scott High School student.

17-year-old Tyler Williams has always been fascinated with decorating his families home with twinkling lights for Christmas. His display at his families home on Olivia Way in the Grove Hill Neighborhood is magical, musical and quite entertaining.

“I have been doing lights every year for Christmas since I was a little kid. As I have grown older, the lights have grown too. This year there are over 60,000 lights with 120 computer controlled channels,” said Williams.

Williams, who is a senior at Lee Scott Academy, begins his work in October and spends more than 250-hours perfecting his Christmas light show. His parents lovingly support his Christmas project and agree to pay a hefty power bill for a month to support their son’s labor of love and gift to the community.

Williams, who plans on attending Auburn University in the fall to pursue a degree in engineering says he enjoys working with the lights and computers. However, most of all he likes sharing the reason for the season with delighted children and families.

“I love seeing all the smiles and joy it brings to families to come by. In the spirit of the season as Jesus was a gift to all of us, this is my gift to the community to enjoy. Thanks to everyone who has enjoyed it and I wish all a Merry Christmas,” Williams said.

Williams will begin taking down lights on December 28th of this year. We want to thank Williams and his family for allowing News 3 to share their Christmas display. The show is free, of course.