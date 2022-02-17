Auburn University, Alabama Extension unveil historical marker recognizing Alfa centennial

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University unveiled a new historical marker to honor the men and women who came together over a century ago to help aid the expansion of the agricultural department at Auburn.

Alfa President Jimmy Parnell said the marker not only recognizes the organization’s centennial but also the men and women who, a century ago, came together to provide a unified voice for rural Alabama in public policy.

“These farmers partnered with the Extension System and College of Agriculture to create one of America’s most influential farm organizations,” said Parnell. “We are proud to continue that partnership today as Federation members provide grassroots input and support for agricultural education, research, outreach and advocacy.”

Farmers partnered with the Extension System and the College of Agriculture at Auburn to provide grassroots input and support for agricultural education, research, outreach and advocacy.



The historical marker includes recognition of the late Luther Duncan, an early director of Alabama Extension and later Auburn president who was instrumental in founding the Alabama Farm Bureau, now the Alabama Farmers Federation, in 1921.

The marker was unveiled on Feb. 17, at the Alfa Pavilion at Auburn’s AG Heritage Park.





