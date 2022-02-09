Auburn University Dance Marathon holding 11th annual fundraiser event

AUBURN, Al. (WRBL) — The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional is holding their 11th annual fund-raising event with Auburn University Dance Marathon (AUDM). This event is the culmination of a year-long effort.

The fundraiser concludes in a 12-hour long main event on Feb. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 10.pm. The event is a continuous celebration with staff, participants, and families joining together to partake in dancing, activities, and performances.

AUDM partnered up with the Children’s Miracle Network in 2011, and has raised over $3.36 million in the past decade. These funds go to The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional, with 68% going to advancement resources, 30% to equipment, and 1% to education along with patient care.

These contributions led AUDM to name the hospital’s NICU unit in July of 2018. The unit, “Miracle NICU”, is the only Level III Perinatal Service in the local area, and it offers intensive care for newborns who are critically injured, extremely premature, facing congenital issues, or in need of surgical intervention.

To learn more about AUDM or to donate to the fundraising effort, visit their website. For more information on Piedmont Columbus Regional, go to piedmont.org/columbus.