Auburn University getting $43M for new ag research facility

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University is receiving $43 million in federal financing for a new agricultural science facility aimed at improving food production in Alabama.

WSFA-TV reports the money, approved by Congress, will help establish a new USDA Agricultural Research Soil Dynamics Laboratory on campus.

Auburn spokesman Preston Sparks says the facility's research will focus on improving the sustainable use of soil and water resources for crop and livestock production.

Paul Patterson is dean of the College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment station. He says the funding will help "transform agricultural production and farm profitability."