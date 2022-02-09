Auburn University helps 20 pilots land jobs through partnership with Delta Air Lines

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University helps twenty aviation students receive job offers through a partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The group of students are a part of a highly selective program called Delta Propel. It provides its participants a Qualified Job Offer, QJO, that gives them the opportunity to become a Delta pilot on an accelerated timeline. With 20 students this year, the amount of those who have received job offers since the program began has nearly doubled.

Among these students is professional flight major, Blake Adkins, who grew up near Delta headquarters in Atlanta. The program, which is only offered at 13 other universities, solidified his decision to attend Auburn.

“Growing up, it was always my dream to be a Delta pilot,” Adkins said. “When Auburn began the partnership with Delta, I was in high school. I knew coming to Auburn would give me the best opportunity to see my dream come true.”

Auburn and Delta have had a longstanding relationship that has benefited students for years. In 2018, Auburn was granted $6.2 million from Delta Air Lines, The Delta Air Lines Foundation and the Jacobson Family Foundation to help support multiple programs at Auburn. The gift funded the construction of the Delta Air Lines Aviation Education Building, which now serves as the home to the Department of Aviation. It also funded the purchase of an aircraft simulator and created endowed faculty professorships in the Department of Aviation. In addition to the grant, Auburn was selected for the Delta Propel program back in 2018.

“We’re proud to partner with outstanding universities like Auburn around the country to give aspiring pilots a clear and defined path to a Delta flight deck,” said Patrick Burns, Delta’s vice president of flight operations and system chief pilot. “We’re looking forward to welcoming even more Tigers to our Delta family as we continue to bring the world’s best aviators to the world’s best airline.”

As well as the qualified job offer, students of the program also receive leadership development and personal mentoring from active Delta pilots.

“The College of Liberal Arts’ commitment to student excellence includes preparing our students for success during and after their time at Auburn,” said Ana Franco-Watkins, the interim dean. “The partnership between Auburn and Delta is proof of the work being done at Auburn to ensure bright futures for our students.”

One of the longest continually running aviation programs in the country, Auburn Aviation provides the latest training in the classroom and in the cockpit. It is this training that Adkins

credits with making him a competitive candidate for the Propel program and for a previous internship placement with Delta.

“The leadership opportunities and amazing professors in the Department of Aviation helped prepare me to take this next step,” Adkins said.

“Our partnership with Delta is a game-changer for Auburn Aviation,” said James Witte, department chair. “In addition to providing career opportunities for our students, the resources Delta and The Delta Air Lines Foundation have provided ensure that our students receive a world-class aviation education.”