Auburn University mourns death of faculty member, COVID-19 being investigated as possible complication

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University faculty member has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. However, an Auburn University spokesperson clarified the institution cannot confirm COVID-19 as the cause of death, only that the professor had tested positive for it.

“Auburn University is deeply saddened by the recent passing of senior lecturer Roger Rice, who taught in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time,” shared the AU family in a statement.

Rice made an impression on his students. On a popular website where students can rate their teachers, one student wrote, “He is the nicest teacher I have ever had at Auburn. He used to be in the construction industry so he really knows what he is talking about and he wants all of his students to succeed.”

So far nine employees and 11 students linked to Auburn University have tested positive for COVID-19. Rice is the first death of a AU affiliate who had tested positive.