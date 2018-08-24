Auburn University sends out campus wide notice after possible drugging at frat house
AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) - A female reported she believes she was involuntarily given a drug at a fraternity house on Tuesday night. She reported being incapacitated shortly after drinking from a drink given to her at a party.
• Immediately get medical attention. Some date rape drugs can only be detected in urine from 3-12 hours after they are consumed.
• Call 911 or have a trusted friend take you to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room. During daytime hours, you can go to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.
• Do not urinate before going to the hospital or medical clinic, if at all possible. If you cannot wait, collect your urine in a clean container and bring it with you for testing.
• Report the incident to police at 911 or 334-501-3100.
Please be reminded of the following:
• Giving someone a drug without their permission is considered aggravated assault and is a felony.
• This type of crime can occur anywhere. You should not leave drinks unattended, accept drinks from others or drink from common, open containers.
• Perpetrators of this type of crime may target people who are in a new environment and experiencing new things, such as students beginning a new school year.
Resources On and Off Campus
• Safe Harbor (on campus; 24 hours a day): 334-844-7233 or safeharbor@auburn.edu
• Rape Counselors of East Alabama (community; 24 hours a day): 334-705-0510
• Resources for Survivors: www.auburn.edu/titleix
