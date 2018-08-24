Auburn University sends out campus wide notice after possible drugging at frat house

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) - A female reported she believes she was involuntarily given a drug at a fraternity house on Tuesday night. She reported being incapacitated shortly after drinking from a drink given to her at a party.

If you believe you have been drugged:

• Immediately get medical attention. Some date rape drugs can only be detected in urine from 3-12 hours after they are consumed.

• Call 911 or have a trusted friend take you to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room. During daytime hours, you can go to the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

• Do not urinate before going to the hospital or medical clinic, if at all possible. If you cannot wait, collect your urine in a clean container and bring it with you for testing.

• Report the incident to police at 911 or 334-501-3100.

Please be reminded of the following:

• Giving someone a drug without their permission is considered aggravated assault and is a felony.

• This type of crime can occur anywhere. You should not leave drinks unattended, accept drinks from others or drink from common, open containers.

• Perpetrators of this type of crime may target people who are in a new environment and experiencing new things, such as students beginning a new school year.

Resources On and Off Campus

• Safe Harbor (on campus; 24 hours a day): 334-844-7233 or safeharbor@auburn.edu

• Rape Counselors of East Alabama (community; 24 hours a day): 334-705-0510

• Resources for Survivors: www.auburn.edu/titleix

