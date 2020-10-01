Auburn woman arrested in ongoing Human Trafficking investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police arrest a local woman for two counts of Human Trafficking First Degree involving prostitution of a minor victim.

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart confirms Reina Perez-Godinez was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility Wednesday night around 10:30.

Stewart says investigators were alerted Wednesday to the Human Trafficking allegations. To protect the victim, no other information is being released at this time.

Additional charges and arrests are pending in the case as the investigation continues.

For now, Godinez’s bond stands at $100,000, and she remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility.