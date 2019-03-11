Auburn’s Gogue Performing Arts Center Releases Inaugural Season Schedule

The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University has released its planned inaugural season, opening to the public August 22.

Construction on the Gogue Performing Arts Center began in August 2017 and is expected to be completed in August 2019 according to Auburn University’s facilities management site.

According to the Gogue’s executive director Christopher Heacox, “the Gogue Center will present an eclectic mix of 27 headlining acts during its premier season,” with performances that “span nine genre-specific series, including Americana Roots, Broadway, Celebrity Concerts, Chamber Arts, Dance, Family, Global Stage, Jazz and Vocal Songbook.”

“We’re thrilled to present such a diverse and dynamic inaugural season,” Heacox said. “We’ve put a great deal of thought into our lineup and have selected acts from around the world that will inspire, engage and entertain audiences.”

The Gogue Center has also made subscriptions for the inaugural season, now available to Gogue Center sponsors and other donors.

Subscriptions for the season include tickets for “all 27 season performances and offer patrons a savings of 25 percent off regular ticket prices.” Subscribers will receive packages including three shows per series, priced at a discount up to 20 percent off.

While additional subscription packages will be made available as the public opening approaches, single ticket sales will also be available on Aug. 22. Those interested in sponsoring the season can contact Leah O’Gwynn for more information.

The 2019-2020 Season Schedule can be viewed online.