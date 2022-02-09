Aunt of missing Columbus man has a message for community, and nephew

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Community members combed Manchester Expressway around 5 p.m. Wednesday night in search of a missing man.

According to police, Anthony Miles, 33, was last seen in the 1800 block of Manchester Expressway Friday, Feb. 4. This was where family and friends of Miles picked up their search efforts. Miles’ aunt had one message for Columbus, and her nephew during the search party.

“My nephew is 33-years-old. He was last seen Thursday. If anyone knows anything about Anthony Miles, y’all please come forward. We love you, We love you Anthony. If you’re anywhere, we love you. Your mom and Dad love you, your family loves you. Please come home… or anybody, please, please, please.”

Police say Miles stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.