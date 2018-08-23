Authorities arrest Dadeville sex offender

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DADEVILLE, AL - After a joint investigation by the Dadeville Police Department and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the departments arrested a sex offender that is currently registered with the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they've arrested 26-year-old Joshua Dwayne Ammons on Aug. 20. They charged him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and enticing a child to enter vehicle/house, etc. for Immoral purposes.

Deputies say Ammons was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail and his bond has been set at $150,000.

Deputies say an investigation is continuing.