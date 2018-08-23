Local News

Authorities arrest Dadeville sex offender

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 05:19 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 05:19 PM EDT

DADEVILLE, AL - After a joint investigation by the Dadeville Police Department and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the departments arrested a sex offender that is currently registered with the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they've arrested 26-year-old Joshua Dwayne Ammons on Aug. 20. They charged him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and enticing a child to enter vehicle/house, etc. for Immoral purposes.

Deputies say Ammons was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail and his bond has been set at $150,000.

Deputies say an investigation is continuing.

