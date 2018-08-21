Local News

Authorities break up dog fighting ring in Jefferson County

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 12:39 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 12:39 PM EDT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL - Authorities say they stopped a dog fighting ring in Alabama. 

They say despite 20 Pit Bulls being rescued, their futures are uncertain. 

It happened in Jefferson County, in Mulga. Authorities say they were called to a home early Sunday morning. 

Authorities say they arrested 42-year-old Reginald Dowdell after they raided a home. 

Right now, police say at least four are being treated for injuries but investigators found the remains of 11 dogs on the property and a ring of fresh blood inside. 

It is unclear what will become of the dogs seized by authorities. 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories