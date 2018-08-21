JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL - Authorities say they stopped a dog fighting ring in Alabama.

They say despite 20 Pit Bulls being rescued, their futures are uncertain.

It happened in Jefferson County, in Mulga. Authorities say they were called to a home early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they arrested 42-year-old Reginald Dowdell after they raided a home.

Right now, police say at least four are being treated for injuries but investigators found the remains of 11 dogs on the property and a ring of fresh blood inside.

It is unclear what will become of the dogs seized by authorities.