Authorities break up dog fighting ring in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL - Authorities say they stopped a dog fighting ring in Alabama.
They say despite 20 Pit Bulls being rescued, their futures are uncertain.
It happened in Jefferson County, in Mulga. Authorities say they were called to a home early Sunday morning.
Authorities say they arrested 42-year-old Reginald Dowdell after they raided a home.
Right now, police say at least four are being treated for injuries but investigators found the remains of 11 dogs on the property and a ring of fresh blood inside.
It is unclear what will become of the dogs seized by authorities.
