Authorities looking for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect in Preston, Georgia homicide

PRESTON, Ga (WRBL) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

The agencies issued a BOLO or “be on the lookout” alert for 26-year-old Altravius Jones. He’s 6’2″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Law enforcement officers say Jones is “wanted for murder in connection to a homicide on August 10, 2019, in Preston, Georgia.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Agent Samantha Fort at the GBI Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 828-7712, or Crime Stoppers at (877) 682-7463 or (478) 742-2330.