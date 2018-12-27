Authorities: Man shot to death on Dunwoody Drive had been arguing with girlfriend

A Columbus man was shot to death early Thursday morning on Dunwoody Drive, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed,

Jaquan Harris, 19, died at 3:15 a.m. at the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus. A 911 call came just after 2:30 a.m. for a Dunwoody Drive residence.

Harris had been in an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the evening, the deceased man’s mother told authorities. That had taken place at home on Amber Drive, Bryan said.

Harris had a single gunshot wound, Bryan said.