Authorities: Man who provided gun charged with murder in Fort Mitchell road rage death

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in a January road rage incident in Fort Mitchell.

Ernie Lynn May has been charged in the shooting death of Retired MSG Lorenzo Freeman Sr.

May, was arrested today, charged with murder, and booked into the Russell County Jail, Sheriff Heath Taylor told News 3.

Justin Davidson, 26, was arrested in January and charged with the murder. Authorities say that Davidson shot Freeman to death in the Dollar General parking lot.

May was recently indicted by a Russell County Grand Jury for his alleged role in Freeman’s death. May is being held on $150,000 bond.

Davidson and Freeman’s son were involved in a road rage incident that went on for miles, crossing the state line before ending in the store’s parking lot.

Davidson did not have a weapon at the time the road rage incident started, but called May and he brought Davidson a gun, Taylor said.

Davidson’s defense, according to court filings, is that he was standing his ground at the time of the shooting.