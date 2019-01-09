Authorities: Russell County couple in burned home died of gunshot wounds

The Russell County couple who were found dead in their burned home late Sunday died from apparent gunshot wounds, News 3 has learned.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to reveal details of the deaths, which are now the subject of a homicide investigation.

Monday, a family member told News 3 that William Perry, a man in his 60s and Deborah Peay, a woman in her 50s, were in the house when it caught fire around 10 Sunday night.

The family member didn’t want to be on camera, but he spoke with News 3 about how he felt about the sudden loss.

“I’m still stunned to know that he’s gone. We got along well because we talked almost every day. The rest of the family is just hurting, I am, for real because, I’m close to all my brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, but this one was just like a thorn in my side. He was just a fun loving guy, and he didn’t do anything but like to joke with people that was his character.”

The family member says William and Deborah had only lived in the house for about a year. He says William left behind two kids, a son, and a daughter.

Alabama’s Fire Marshall were called in to help investigate a deadly fire.

Seale Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders were called to the home Sunday night around 9:53. The house was fully engulfed. Once the fire was out, the bodies were located inside.