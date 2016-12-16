Auto part supplier, two staffing agencies face $2.5 million in fines after woman crushed by machine

CUSSETA, Ala. — Ajin USA, Alliance Total Solutions and Joynus Staffing are facing 27 citations and more than $2.5 million in fines after temporary worker and bride to be, Regina Allen Elsea was crushed by a machine two weeks before her wedding.

On June 18, the assembly line stopped, and Elsea and three co-workers entered a robotic station to clear a sensor fault, but the machine started suddenly, crushing Elsea to death.

After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Joon LLC, doing business as Ajin USA received issue citations for 23 willful, serious and other-than-serious violations, including 19 egregious instance-by-instance willful violations.

OSHA issued willful citations to Ajin USA for:

Failing to utilize energy control procedures to prevent machinery from starting up during maintenance and servicing.

Exposing workers to caught-in, struck-by and crushing hazards by allowing them to enter a robotic cell without shutting down and securing hazardous stored energy according to safety procedures.

Failing to provide safety locks to isolate hazardous energy.

Exposing employees to crushing and amputation hazards due to improper machine guarding.

OSHA also gave Ajin USA two serious citations for exposing workers to laceration hazards by allowing them to work with parts with sharp edges while improperly or not wearing protective sleeves and not installing effective shields or curtains on welding machines to protect the operator and other individuals from flying sparks.

In addition to the citations, OSHA fined Ajin USA more than $2.5 million in fines.

“This senseless tragedy could have been prevented if Regina Elsea’s employers had followed proper safety precautions,” said Dr. David Michaels, assistant secretary of labor for Occupational Safety and Health. “In addition, it is unfortunate that Hyundai and Kia, who set strict specifications on the parts they purchase from their suppliers, appear to be less concerned with the safety of the workers who manufacture those parts.”

The Department of Labor said that Michaels traveled to Korea to meet with Hyundai’s and Kia’s top managers, and during that trip he discussed with them hazardous conditions at their suppliers automobile firms’ production policies endangered the lives of workers.

“Kia and Hyundai’s on-demand production targets are so high that workers at their suppliers are often required to work six and sometimes seven days a week to meet the targets,” said Dr. Michaels. “It appears that – to reduce its own costs in meeting these targets – this supplier cut corners on safety, at the expense of workers’ lives and limbs.”

Kurt Petermeyer, a regional administrator for OSHA said “This was a preventable incident – Ajin USA only had to ensure that proper safety measures were followed to de-energize the robot before the workers entered the station.” “Incidents like this one are not isolated and that is why OSHA has developed and implemented its Regional Emphasis Program on Safety Hazards in the Auto Parts Industry.”

Ajin Usa released the following statement:

“We at Ajin remain deeply saddened over the tragic accident that took the life of one of our valued teammates, Regina Allen Elsea. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.Team members are members of our own Ajin family and team safety has always been our guiding principle. Following the accident, we immediately notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and have cooperated fully with all aspects of their investigation. Ajin has also conducted our own extensive investigation.Even though OSHA had conducted a comprehensive survey of our premises only 4 months previously, we have once again allowed them full access to the premises, the opportunity during working hours to interview all employees they sought to interview, and provided copies of all documents, drawings, and photographs they requested. We will continue to cooperate and work with OSHA throughout the investigation.”

OSHA also placed Ajin USA in their severe violators program, which focuses on recalcitrant employers that endanger workers by committing willful, repeat or failure to abate violations. OSHA has the capability to inspect any of the employers facilities if there are reasonable grounds to believe there may be similar violations.

Alliance Total Solutions and Joynus Solutions are staffing agencies in the area. They were both given two serious citations for not using specific safety procedures to control potentially hazardous stored energy during maintenance and servicing and not providing or ensuring that employees had locks to properly shutdown machinery. In addition to their citations, both were given a fine of $24,942.

According to the Department of Labor, Elsea was hired to work at Ajin USA by Alliance Total Solutions.

The companies involved have 15 days from when they receive their citations and fines to contest them before the Independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.