COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sometimes, going out and getting active do not have to be mutually exclusive. Recent research suggests physical activity can positively impact the quality of fulfilment and happiness of adults at any age and working out with a romantic partner can improve people’s perceptions of their days and exercise. The Fountain City hosts a variety of activities which can bring movement to any date, girls’ night or group outing.

“I feel like a lot of people look at being active as something negative or hard to do,” said Tykeshia Cowan, the general manager at Columbus’ Sky Zone trampoline park. She said, “When you collaborate with, you know, games and different activities that we offer, it can make the experience much better.”

Sky Zone offers a variety of trampolines, arcade games and fitness classes for all ages, Cowan explained. She hopes to get parents more involved instead of sitting on the sidelines while their children play. While Cowan said sitting is okay too, she wants parents to know they can jump with their kids and make memories, as long as they are under the 350-pound trampoline weight limit.

At Stumpy’s Hatchet House, owners Laura and Jan Greeff told WRBL they wanted to offer something a little different than the usual bowling date. They opened their location of the axe throwing franchise in 2020.

“It was my wife’s idea,” said Jan Greeff. “She had a lot of friends … that would go up to a girl’s night in Atlanta and they would go to dinner and do those types of things but then also do axe throwing, so that’s kinda where the idea came from, that there wasn’t one in Columbus.”

Although axe throwing poses a risk, Jan Greeff explained there are safety rules in place to keep people safe. These include prohibiting trick shots and unnecessary force use when participating. According to the owner, as long as people keep safety in mind and follow the house rules, axe throwing can be a great time.

“People get very competitive once they place [an axe], actually. It’s quite fun once people get the hang of it,” said Jan Greeff, who added most guests are able to successfully land a throw by the end of their first visit, usually within 15 minutes of starting.

He also mentioned Stumpy’s offers giant Jenga, giant Connect Four and cornhole. He told WRBL the business’ main goal is to create a fun, social space for people to go on dates, host team builders and hang out.

Antwon Darby opened Columbus’ Pedal Pub location in October of last year and said he wants to give locals a dynamic, unique and innovative way to tour Uptown.

Darby said, “It’s probably the only business in Columbus that you can come and bring your own cocktails and have a drink on-site and on top of the inside of the bike as well.”

The owner clarified Pedal Pub does not provide alcoholic beverages, despite the fake taps on their vehicles. However, if all guests are over 21, the business will supply cups, coolers and ice, as long as drinks are in non-glass containers.

In order to keep guests safe, Darby revealed his drivers and pilots in charge of the vehicles go through intensive safety training yearly, which includes visual and field components. Safety is a priority for making sure everyone has an enjoyable experience, according to Darby.

The Pedal Pub owner emphasized anyone can use his service, so long as they can get on the seat. Those under 21 can ride, provided no alcohol is present. The bike also has seats which require less effort to pedal, making it accessible to a range of fitness levels.