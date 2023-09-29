COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Back Columbus Blue hosted its second annual Golf Tournament at Bull Creek Golf Course on Sep. 29. 160 golfers came out to participate in the tournament, which also included a raffle and a chance to win the grand prize of a brand-new car for the first person to hit a hole-in-one on hole six.

Tamir Levy, the winner, was given the chance to speak with WRBL about what it was like to win a car on his very first hole-in-one. Here’s what he had to say.

“Is that unbelievable? I mean, just excited, you know, just to make the hole in one was exciting enough. But then to have won a car is unbelievable and exciting and will be fun. Something I’ll have with me to remember this day for a long time.”

An estimated $35,000 was raised for our local law enforcement, firefighter, and emergency medical personnel. According to the founders, the purpose of Back Columbus Blue is to boost morale and support public safety workers in the Columbus area.

“You just can’t show too much appreciation and encouragement. They appreciate it. We’ve had a lot of them out here today from those various departments that I mentioned. And so we do these activities throughout the year to let them know how much we appreciate them and how much the community appreciates them,” shared Back Columbus Blue Co-Founder Jed Harris.

If you would like to participate in the next Back Columbus Blue golf tournament or donate to the cause, more information is available on its website.