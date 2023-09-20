PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Amateur archaeologists can look no further than this Georgia town for their next dig.

The Chipley Historical Center (CHC) in Pine Mountain launched its family-friendly “Backyard Archaeology Program” earlier this month. It is expected to continue through early November.

“Archaeology is often associated with distant, exotic locations, but it can be equally fascinating and rewarding when conducted in our very own neighborhoods,” said Lou Brackett, CHC chair.

The goal of the program is to educate participants about archaeology while immersing them in a dig environment, according to a press release from the historic center. Artifacts which are excavated from the dig site will be analyzed and added to CHC’s permanent collection for display.

“Who knows what remarkable discoveries we’ll unearth together,” said Brackett.

According to the press release, CHC’s dig days are open to people of all ages. However, children under 12 are required to be accompanied by and adult.

Dig days will happen on every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., with the last possible opportunity to take part in the project on Nov. 11.