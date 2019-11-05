Bank robbery reported at SunTrust on 1st Avenue, FBI and Columbus Police are on the scene

UPDATE (5:00PM) – The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery at the Sun Trust Bank on 1st Avenue.

CPD asks that anyone who can help identify the suspect call them at 706-653-3400 or call Det. Damien Jones at 706-225-4044.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – FBI agents and Columbus Police officers are inside the SunTrust bank on 1st Avenue after reports of a bank robbery. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. At this time, police are not giving any further information.

SunTrust customers are still able to use the ATM and the drive thru for withdrawals and deposits, which are still in operation.

The local FBI office is located in the upper floors of the SunTrust building.

